Camille Cerf : His rant against Kylie Jenner and plastic surgery

Very active on social networks, Camille Cerf was fun to fool her community on Instagram on Thursday 23 April. While the former Miss France has unveiled a photo of her with killer abs, ensuring that it was a photo natural, Camille Cerf was quick to put things clear as soon as the next day revealing that the shot was totally fake : “This morning I posted the photo of me with fake abs, a photo photoshoppée. I explain you the story, my best buddy Kev has discovered a application to create your abs and it is fun to do on me. And I say, ‘too funny, must be too as I post’ because it is so obvious that nobody is going to believe it.” But while most internet users have fallen into the panel, Camille Cerf was asked about the image of the body in our current society : “People are so confronted with the image editing, filters that, in fact, they do not realize so there are everywhere. And I think it’s insane, because it means that our present vision of reality, and finally of beauty, is completely biased. Either by retouching photos or by surgical touch-ups”.

“To me it shocked me”

And to support his remarks, Camille Cerf did not hesitate to take the example of prominent personalities of the general public who have resorted to cosmetic surgery, including Kylie Jenner : “Me, it shocked me that girls like Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid… may be today’s icons of beauty ! I find them too beautiful, but hey they didn’t look like it. Today, when I look at all the Miss France, all of which have different physical, I tell myself that this is the kind of women we should take as a model rather than Kylie Jenner has breasts and buttocks XXL or Kendall which is more and more thin over time… Finally, it is not that the truth. In short, it was my small rant. But in real life I’m not upset huh”.

By Alexia Felix