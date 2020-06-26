Camille Combal : this is a rare message to his wife to say goodbye to the radio

Friday, June 26, Camille Combal has bid farewell to the listeners of Virgin Radio. Because of his past in the morning, he was willing to give the thanks to your team, but also his wife.

She would not have missed this moment for anything in the world. After six years at the head of the morning to Virgin Radio: Camille Combal has hung up the mic. Friday, June 26, is in an atmosphere of celebration that the facilitator had to say goodbye to the radio station. The time to thank all your team, but also to have a conversation more personal. After having had a memory for their parents, the host of ” Dancing with the stars, spoke to his wife, Mary. “Thanks to my wife, she is in the studio I think, it hides, it is a shame, he explained, very modest about your marriage and your feelings. She is so beautiful.” Of the few confidences on the part of Camille Combal, who has never actually refers to something that is in your heart beating. Is already on the airwaves of Virgin Radio, during a special broadcast “spouses”, who had lifted the veil on his relationship status, last December.

With lips tight when it comes to talk about his private life, Camille Combal was a sprain, at its discretion, the beauty of the eyes of Mary. He told about their meeting : “It is I who has made the first step, and we even had to do seven or eight years before I had what is called in the sociological language of “feedback”. In the beginning it was me alone facing a wall. You know, it’s like when you go to play tennis alone. You do not have friends and play against a wall… Well, it was my day for many months ! The problem is that I can’t bet everything in the physical”. Camille Combal has passed the ring finger of Mary in the summer of 2019 in the city of Aix-en-Provence, where he comes from. And if it is modest, however, been made of soft revelations about his marriage to a surfer a little bit of curiosity.

A fond memory of your wedding

On June 5, a user asked him what song he decided to make his first dance with his wife at his wedding. The former columnist of a Button not in my post, it was then explained to have chosen the title of You’re the one that I want, which is part of the soundtrack of the film Grease. “I wanted that one back with all our friends on the track, because I was too embarrassed, like I don’t know to dancewrote Camille Combalthat is not likely to abandon the presentation of ” Dancing with the stars to become a candidate. I said to myself: “I’m going to find myself dancing a waltz on The Earth [le film musical avec Emma Stone et Ryan Gosling, NDLR] in front of a guy drunk”, I didn’t have the courage.” And during the containment, Marie has played the barber of her husband. Before his return to the antenna in Who wants to be a millionaire in the house ? is passed under his hands for a result of “freedom hair”as he joked in The Parisian. Very cute !

