Camille Cottin is the “fantasy secret” of a famous singer…

In The ten percent as in real life, Camille Cottin is a strong woman, funny and very sexy. A charm that leaves few people indifferent, from a famous singer… In a new interview It isposted on June 26, 2020, Yael Naim has revealed that the actress was his “fantasy secret“.

“Sexually, Camille Cottin in The ten per cent. I fantasize more about women than men !“, revealed the artist franco-israeli. Back in the media to discuss the release of his album Nightsongsthe artist has lent to the game questionnaire It ISwhere personalities are invited to address the tac with the tac of short questions.

She described what was your night of perfect love. “I love the beginning of the story, when one is not sure about the others, and that the discoveries are made emotional or physical. I love it when you do not win anything“she says.

The opportunity to take this nasty habit that she did in secret. “I suck my thumb. A teenager, I was embarrassed. And at 19, first night of love with a boyfriend, I discovered that he also sucks his thumb. I was uninhibited“admits Yael Naim.

Together for more than ten years, Yael Naim and his partner David Donatien, are the parents of a daughter, which have revealed the existence in 2015.

Camille Cottin is also taken for a long time. The French actress is in a relationship with an architect, and we don’t know the name for over 18 years. Together they have two children : Leon and Ana (born in 2015).

Find the interview of Yael Naim full in the last number of It ISpublished on Friday 26 June 2020.