Camille Lellouche is an attack on those who do not comply with the containment in a new song

If there is one who has acquired a new and amazing reputation since the beginning of the confinement, that she is : Camille Lellouche made the buzz from home with videos very funny on the social networks. The actress and singer, as revealed by his funny videos on YouTube in 2014 and by his participation in the fourth season of The Voice, had done an incredible buzz with an amazing song : Coco Corona. She jokes about the outbreak of coronavirus, insulting, particularly the bats for their participation (perceived) to the pandemic. It also helps to parody the Landscape of Marseille to make them laugh its subscribers. But Camille Lellouche also knows how to change the tone when needed.

“Why be stubborn, selfish”

Sunday, April 12th, it has posted a new video on his account Instagram. The tone is much more serious, since she is critical of in his song the people who do not comply with the measures of containment : “why why Why, they tell you to stay home with you, and you would not listen,” began she. “Why be stubborn, selfish, there are who die because of you, if you’re not at home, it will be even worse, even for you, think of those who fight for it don’t not happen,” continues Camille Lellouche in front of his piano. The video has already been viewed over 650,000 times in just a few hours, receiving the approval in the comments of Cyril Lignac and Gad Elmaleh, among others. That

Find this article on Here“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Here

PHOTO Katy Perry : disguised for Easter, the singer unveils her round belly

Kristen Stewart : the message full of love to his girlfriend for her birthday

Koh-Lanta 2020 : Delphine always furious, Ahmad would like to see it the ” forgive ” finally

Shailene Woodley very sick, the star of Divergent reveals to have failed to graze the death

VIDEO Incredible Transformations : two young candidates reveal the hidden father in Nicolas Waldorf

“data-reactid=”23″>PHOTO Katy Perry : disguised for Easter, the singer unveils her round belly

Kristen Stewart : the message full of love to his girlfriend for her birthday

Koh-Lanta 2020 : Delphine always furious, Ahmad would like that she “forgives” finally

Shailene Woodley very sick, the star of Divergent reveals to have failed to graze the death

VIDEO Incredible Transformations : two young candidates reveal the hidden father in Nicolas Waldorf