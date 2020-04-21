Campestrini: “Maradona left me without nothing, I don’t know the codes of the game of football’

Cristian Campestrinikeeper of the Celayarevealed at the end of 2018, when Diego Maradona invited him to immigrate to the football Belaruslived for a time gray in his career.

In an interview with TNT Sportsthe goalkeeper argentine explained that after trust in the word of the ‘Fluff’, he has opted not to renew on those dates with the Big Fish; however, in a twist ‘inexplicable’, his dream to the european football melted away and his future was in the air, so that Maradona left him without anything.

“Thank God I was not in the process with Maradona. I was in Golden and before returning to Argentina, the president said to me that I go quiet that I wanted to renew for 1 year and a half. Back to Argentina and I called the current coach of Gymnastics (Maradona) offering me a new challenge. The truth that was very cute for my career, not by economic, but by a new football.

“I spoke with the people of Goldenthat , understood. Missing a day he (Maradona) he told me that it is going to direct you to Goldenthat I look for club. When I tried to search options it was already a day and closed the book of passes. I was those months training in the best way. Thank God not come to be or a day in Gold, with Maradona. For me, the soccer has other values, other codes”, he explained.

