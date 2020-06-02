Camping Paradise : Laurent Ournac resists Jennifer Aniston (Friends), Faustine Bollaert muzzled

The grids of the channels have been adjusted to the Monday of Pentecost, celebrated on 1 June. Camping Paradise has taken over from Josephine guardian angel on TF1 and France 3 and M6 have relied on the cinema for the start of the afternoon.

Fernandel shines on France 3

The series holiday-maker, driven by Laurent Ournac, imposed to the public as a whole. “The prince of the campsite “, animated by the visit of a crown prince of india in quality of apprentice, attracted 1.78 million French 14h10-15: 40, corresponding to a market share amounting to 16.3%. Not far behind, Fernandel in The man in the buick has allowed France 3 conquer 1.67 million fans, representing 14.9% of the viewers.

M6 and France 2 have fought each other to snatch the final spot on the podium. The private channel focused on comedy Happy mother’s day, with Jennifer Aniston in the cast. 960 000 fans of the genre have been at the rendezvous, corresponding to 8.9% of all of the public between 13h55 and 15h55. Faustine Bollaert, meanwhile, has welcomed celebrities with a disability, in It starts today, number appreciated by 1.06 million passionate, corresponding to 9.1% of the whole public. As for entertainment It’s a bargain, also in confrontation with the star of Friends, it was worn by 748 000 people (7.8%).

W9 in front of France 2 and France 3

Women under the age of 50 years have worn their preference to Laurent Ournac and Jennifer Aniston because of the respective market shares of 16.4 and 15.1% have been recorded by TF1 and M6. Faustina Bollert and Jean Fernandel, 6.1 and 2.4%, have struggled to compete with the duo head to the target market. W9 has even beaten France Télévisions with the first two surveys NCIS, appreciated by 6.6% of the viewers.