CAN 2021│ The choice of RIHANNA for the opening ceremony divides

“The singer RIHANNA will sing for the opening ceremony of the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 in Cameroon “has twité on may 27, 2020 @CAN2021off, the account of CAN 2021.

Can 2021 at the country of Paul BIYA will take place from 9 January to 6 February. On the choice of the queen of Barbados, an Island of the lesser Antilles, the opinions are mixed. On the web, many do not appreciate the choice for RIHANNA.

“Why not, Angelique KIDJO, Viviane Chidid ? Does he not have enough talent on our continent “, said, in response to the tweet from the @CAN2021off, EL Malick Ndiaye. It is supported by an internet user who adds it to the shortlist Malick, the artists ” MOPAO (Koffi Olomidé), Lady Ponce, Small Country, K-Tino, Kerozène… “

These reactions of internet users reflect the frustration that can arise within artists, mainly in Cameroon and the continent in general. For an Africa Cup which is played in Africa, the artists of the continent are they not able to be at the poster of an opening ceremony? Are they just good for the folklore of the opening ceremony?

The world day of Africa was celebrated on 25 may 2020 and having mustered – in a situation of confinement due to the Coronavirus – nearly 200 artists to celebrate the unit around Africa is the testimony of talent on the continent and elsewhere.

Koné SAYDOO