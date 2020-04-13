Can it be possible? The plan of the NBA to return to the season

The outlook for the NBA season to be played again after the suspension by the pandemic Coronavirus, who lives in the united States, there is nothing favorable or positive, but as the saying goes: “hope is the last thing you lose,” and this emotional is released a plan for a possible return.

The information published the journalist ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who revealed that the organization of the NBA, headed by commissioner Adam Silver, still working on a plan for when the health authorities to give free reign to the return of the sports in north american territory.

The plan that was announced requires

a term of 25 days for the players and teams to prepare to resume the season. This taking into account that you can’t re-play a game of the NBA from one day to another without taking into consideration the physical preparation, health and safety of basketball players.

The NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, to respond to a question about the dates that the league would be considering for an eventual return to the action. It is a segment of an interview he did with Ernie Johnson. Source: @nba

Because many players do not have the means to maintain a physical ideal, they would plan a schedule of 11 days of individual workouts in the installations of each computer in compliance the established rules of social distancing by the Coronavirus.

Then I would go in to the phase of 14 days of workouts in a group in the style of the pre-season that would serve as a quarantine for the players who came out of isolation and you would be giving more time to be able to control the Coronavirus. For now, only time will tell if this can be accomplished.