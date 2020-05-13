Can we really wear the body vinyl like Kendall Jenner ?

Invited to award the prize for best director of a reality tv show, Kendall Jenner has arrived in an outfit that surprising. Zoom in on a piece that calls out to us.

Accompanied by her sister Kim Kardashian, the top of 23 years arrived in an outfit… Atypical ! Very fashionthe outfit was composed of a body with long sleeves in black vinyl, and a strapless dress very long cut mermaid, printed large flowers. The creation was signed by the designer in london Richard Quinn. But if the outfit was unusual, it remained no less sharp.

But where we still perplexed, it is about the use of the body in vinyl in the life of every day. Can you really wear it, we, common mortals ? After all, Kendall Jenner there has been no harm to post it on Instagram …

Very trendy for a few seasons already, the vinyl is a matter that we particularly appreciate wear in pants or even skirt. But when you’re part of the clan Kardashian/Jenner, it has no normality. In Here, we approve of this risky choice yes, but can you ensure an excellent rendering if the outfit is well controlled.

If, like us, you are of fashionistas adventurouswe advise you to wear the body vinyl with parts that are much more basic than the Kendall Jenner. For example, with a jean cut boyfriend, a pair of trainers and a carrier bag, you will get a look that’s very stylish, without too much headache. However in terms of comfort, we revert…

