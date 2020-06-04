can you compare Superman (Henry Cavill) to the Hulk ?

After the dismal failure of the “Justice League”, the community DCEU asks. The Superman Henry Cavill is the the Hulk on Mark Ruffalo ?

The Superman Henry Cavill is destined to become a secondary character, just like the The Hulk Mark Ruffalo ? The community DCEU still believes in his hero ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

On the big screen, like on the Canvas, Henry Cavill meeting a roaring success. It is simple, everyone loves it !

The british actor goes and shoots and the success. Nothing seems able to stop it.

Recently, Henry Cavill has once again been talking about his acting talents in the hit series The Witcher.

Fans of the sorcerer are waiting with impatience the result of his adventures. There was always something !

However, one of his many characters seems to gradually fall into oblivion. You have probably understood, it is, therefore, Superman.

Some fans see in him what the Hulk Mark Ruffalo is now in the Marvel universe. That is to say, a character of second role !

What is the future for the Superman Henry Cavill ?

Since the bitter failure of Justice League, Henry Cavill and his character have lost a lot in popularity.

In fact, Superman should only have minor roles in the future productions of the Warner.

This descent into hell is reminiscent of the one that suffers Hulk in the Marvel universe. Still, fans cling to.

According to them, the super-heroes DC did not merit such treatment. And for good reason ! Superman did nothing of a secondary character.

Moreover, there are great chances that he steals the show with the main characters of its popularity. It is necessary to believe that Clark Kent was still a success.

So one thing is for sure, Henry Cavill and his hero have not said their last word. Superman has not finished to be talked about !

