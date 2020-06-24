Canada’s Top 100: In Saint-Pierre and ARVI in the top 50 | The magazine | The Sun

The kitchen of the head of St-Pierre — “the eccentric personality, the laughter contagious, and the star status in Québec and in Europe” — “seems simple, but it is highly sophisticated and daring original,” says the Canada of the Top 100 in his judgment (translated from English).

As for ARVI, “it all comes down to the kitchen smart and creative chef Julien Masia, provided it is skillfully explained by their brigade multitasking”.

Among the 30 restaurants of quebec, which are found in the table of positions, most of which is located in Montreal, canada, is note also the presence of the Den3 and the Battuto, respectively, in the 71and and 96and position.

Canada’s Top 100, has unveiled its list of the 50 best bars in the country, which is the japanese tavern’hono Izakaya in Saint-Roch, where “sake, umeshu and whisky are the real stars”, not to mention the cocktails. It is the only bar in quebec among the 11 chosen that is located outside of the metropolis.

See the full list: canadas100best.com