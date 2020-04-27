Canadian stars gather themselves together against the COVID-19

Times are tough in Canada, but we are all in the same boat and there is hope on the horizon.

The canadian Press

This was the message of the benefit concert virtual Stronger Together, All Together aired Sunday evening, a demonstration of support for workers who are in the front line in the fight against the COVID-19.

A host of artists, athletes, authors, activists and even canadian astronauts have in turn taken the word from their home respective for the issuance of the 90-minute broadcast on dozens of tv platforms, service, and streaming radio.

The concert program was also intended to collect 150 million to help the fundraising campaign for food Banks Canada, with the number of people who use our services has exploded since the beginning of the pandemic.

The rocker montreal’s Sam Roberts has given the kick-off of the show with an interpretation edifying of his success from 2014 We’re All In This Together, interpreted with three children at his side playing the music.

The host Rick Mercer succeeded him. He said that the title of the program ” applied to our country and to our people.”

Mr. Mercer added that the Canadians were wholeheartedly with their fellow citizens of Nova Scotia, where took place the killing the deadliest in the country a week ago.

An impressive number of public figures have taken part in the special event, encouraging Canadians to stay home, to be strong and to support front-line workers and food Banks Canada.

Justin Bieber, Michael Buble, Avril Lavigne and many other musicians have collaborated on an interpretation of Lean on Me Bill Withers, who died last month.

The language of Félix Leclerc did hear that 20 minutes after the beginning of the show during an intervention of Celine Dion.

“We are now living in times incredibly difficult, she said. I hope that you do your best to stay healthy and as positive as possible. ”

On the quebec side, Marie-Mai Charlotte Cardin and Georges St-Pierre have also participated in the show.

The actor and musician in toronto Kiefer Sutherland has praised his late grandfather, Tommy Douglas, who is considered by many as the father of medicare, in his greeting to the workers of the health first-line.

The rapper, toronto’s Drake appeared after a brief comment of the prime minister Justin Trudeau to close the show with encouragement.

“I found myself at the hospital the other day because of a foot injury, and just see the moral, the smiles and the good mood on the faces of all those I’ve met, despite everything that was going on, it is simply amazing to see people who must leave their families every day and go to work at the heart of this crisis, despite the dangers, it is really the glue that brought us together, has he told. So thank you, thank you very much. ”