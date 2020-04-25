Canal+ donates a portion of its advertising revenue to the Foundation of France

In order to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the French are being asked to stay home since the 17th of march last. In this difficult period, many in the media have been campaigning for support in the medical corps. In Tonight at babathe version of “home” Key not at my post, Cyril Hanouna and Nabilla, for example, have harvested 20 000 euros of donations to the Foundation of Hospitals of Paris and of France. On 24 march 2020, with the premium Together with our caregivers (France 2), it is also more than 4 million euros which was raised for the Fondation de France.

This Friday, 3 April, it is the whole of the group Canal+ which has announced the setting up of the 20h solidarity. According to an information of Cyril Hanouna, that puremédias is able to confirm, the revenue of the advertisements aired at 20: 00 on Canal+ channels, C8, CNews or CStar will be donated to the Fondation de France, which is in connection with the public Assistance – Hospitals of Paris and the Pasteur Institute. An operation that will begin on Monday 6 April 2020, and which will be effective for a period of 7 days.

V-K. N.