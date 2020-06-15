CANAL+ : the Man of Gemini, Ad Astra… the heroes of the science-fiction of honor – News, Film

Embark on the unknown, on CANAL+, on the occasion of a programming 100% of science-fiction ! Roy McBride, Henry Brogan… These heroes in the tempest, often face themselves, they will reserve many surprises.

Ad Astra : Roy McBride, astronaut solo

At the time of the mission carried out by NASA and SpaceX, the dispatch of two american astronauts aboard the international space station, are passionate about the crowds, the commander Roy McBride invites himself in your living room for an excursion in the space of a different kind, in Ad Astra. Camped in a Brad Pitt at the summit of his art, this astronaut tormented ventured to the far reaches of the solar system in search of her missing father and solve a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. Through this search, intimate and poignant, the film director James Gray paints a portrait of a man lost, alone and haunted by the demons of the past. A feature-length SF visually impressive, impressive.

Gemini Man : Henry Brogan, the tracker tracking

Great use of the films of that genre with Men in Black, I, Robot or Hancock to his credit, Will Smith slips here into the role of a professional assassin, Henry Brogan, directed by a mysterious agent that can predict each of their movements. A dual role for the american actor, who also embodies the character’s action, a clone of 27 years, his younger brother, known as Junior. With Gemini Man, the director Ang Lee tells the story of a man facing himself in a futuristic world that only seems to have however not so far away. Thanks to a work of art, and the technique is fabulous, the film offers stunning scenes of face-to-face muscled between Will Smith and… Will Smith !

The Host : Park Gang-du, the father, the intrepid

Before the success of the critically acclaimed Parasite, the director Bong Joon Ho and his favorite actor Song Kang-ho had already collaborated on numerous projects, including The army, a skillful blend of science-fiction, action, comedy and social satire, was published in 2006. When a giant monster and unknown appears in Seoul, he takes with him to the depths of the river of the young Hyun-seo, the daughter of Park Gang-du, a seller of snacks immature. Then begins a dangerous crusade against this terrible creature for trying to find the girl. A great success signed by Bong Joon Ho, to rediscover without moderation.

District 9 : Wikus van der Merwe, the agent chased

The first feature of a filmmaker from South Africa, Neill Blomkamp, known by many for his short films, District 9 takes place in a world where alien refugees on our planet and have it installed in a camp guarded, District 9. It is in this dangerous environment as Wikus van der Merwe contracts a virus changing its DNA and make him be the key to discovering the secret of the alien technology. It then becomes the most wanted man of the Earth, and it is housed inside of this field. Produced by Peter Jackson, this metaphor relevant of apartheid is present in the form of a fake documentary. A ufo science fiction, in which intelligently scans the codes of the genre.

BONUS : Neill Blomkamp, the director and visionary

If he is not a hero of science-fiction in the strict sense, the creator of the movie Neill Blomkamp District 9, Elysium, or Chappie, has marked the spirits thanks to their unique style and their works outside of the standards, and committed. Check out his incredible journey in the documentary unprecedented Neill Blomkamp, in the immediate future, with the participation of his mentor Peter Jackson and his favorite actor Sharlto Copley, among many others.

Poison

Possessed by a fear of a symbiont, a species of extra-terrestrial parasite, the journalist Eddie Brock becomes the monstrous Venom, the enemy flagship Spider-Man. Played by Tom Hardy, the super-villain is facing another symbiote known of the Marvel universe, Riot.

Avengers Final

Conclusion of a long chapter in the world of Marvel Movie, the Avengers End of the game is to pit the Avengers, directed by Tony Stark irreplaceable, and the cruel Thanos. A final meeting signed by Joe and Anthony Russo, which marks the beginning of a new era…

Space Cowboys

A fun adventure in space and often unpredictable, bringing four astronauts aging, embodied by Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland, and James Garner, in a rescue mission essential.

Chronic

Three high school students addicted to social networks to discover super-powers, but the event quickly turned to tragedy when one of them is to let ourselves be carried away by their new skills.

