Canberra Raiders vs Manly Sea Eagles: start time, results, news for round 6 of 2020

The Manly Sea Eagles are going to have bread on the table, forward Martin Taupau (thumb) and center Moses Suli (finger) of succumbing to an injury in the victory last weekend against the Broncos.

The Sea Eagles take on the Canberra Raiders at Campbelltown Stadium from 16: 05 AEST.

The pressure exerted on the Snap of Fonua-Blake, who have to take their game to the next level for that Manly as victorious in the face of Canberra.

Taupau was injured last week, his first line partner he has traveled 231 yards with various loads of the powerful against the Broncos in the most important journey of his career.

“He (Fonua-Blake) occurs week after week,” said the coach of Manly Des Hasler.

“More than 150 meters high, it is very important, and does it so well. “

The Sea Eagles have been flagged two times in the first quarter of a game this year and have been falling behind 18-0 and 18-2 in their last two games.

In the two games against Brisbane and Parramatta will be returned to the house with a wet wing, beating the Broncos, and the descendant of a controversial way to the Eels.

And although Hasler accept that there are periods that are going to go against his team, he told them that they needed to more quickly resume the momentum against a strong team from Canberra.

“A slow start, it is probably the wrong way. It can be an excuse,” said Hasler.

"It is about the identification of the parts of the game where you could stop and go ahead with it. And the put it back on an even keel.

"All the parties are going to absorb the parts of the game and we just have to respond better, and this part is able to do so. "

“All the parties are going to absorb the parts of the game and we just have to respond better, and this part is able to do so. “