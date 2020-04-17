Cancellation of the Festival d’opéra de Québec | Arts | The Sun

“Given the circumstances, this difficult decision was, however, necessary in order to protect the health and safety of the public and artists, who remain the priority”, commented the responsible by way of a press release.

“Although this outcome is not as desired, it is together that we will cross this unprecedented crisis. The team are now committing all of his energy, his dedication, and the resources available for the preparation of the next edition, in order to return with force in the summer of 2021,” added Grégoire Legendre, the general and artistic director of the Festival.