Candice Pascal ultra sexy panties, it is taken as Clara Morgane (photo)

Whether with his last partner ultra-muscled on the floor or on the social networks, Candice Pascal has decided to let go. Well before the containment, the choreographer of Dancing with the stars took pleasure in revealing her perfect body by posting pictures always more sexy on his account Instagram.

As spring pointed gently the tip of his nose, the pretty brunette of 35 years encouraged the rise of the temperature by taking the pose in little black panties, in front of his refrigerator.

Twenty days later, she played again with the mercury with another extract from this photo shoot. What had inspired his colleague Maxime Dereymez a comment very teasingly. “Pfff this is a vulgar…”he wrote to his friend, who was mocked on his side “kitsch” a few hours earlier.

You don’t change a winning team. This Thursday, may 14, Candice Pascal has re-emerged in panties on the web. Wearing a shirt open on his chest, topless, the winner of the eighth season of the reality show of TF1 has offered to target its most beautiful fiery eyes. Enchanted by this lovely gift of their dancer favorite, its subscribers were, as usual, covered with compliments.

“Still beautiful”, “beauty incarnate,” “Lots of charm” , “atomic Bomb”one can read in the comments. Others have particularly been struck by its similarity with a candidate of the latest edition of

Dancing with the stars. “There is an air of Clara Morgane”, “Clara Morgane ?”, have added internet users. To see if professional photography sexy will validate or not the technique of Candice Pascal.