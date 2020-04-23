Candice Renoir (France 2) – Raphaël Lenglet : “The authors are not gone dead hand with my character !”

Season 7 had ended on a cliffhanger lecture : to wake her up, Anthony, operated a port-wine stain in the brain, no longer acknowledged Candice… That we reserve these ten new episodes ?

Raphaël Lenglet : Since his operation, Antoine suffers from amnesia. The theme of this season will be the memory and the memories forgotten, with flash-back in the previous seasons.

With Candice Renoir, it is a return to the box departure, side sentimental ?

Let’s say that it is a new deal. Candice desperately wants to help him recover his memory to be able to find ” its ” commissioner. It also hopes that he will be remembered for their sentimental link…

But this situation will especially make our commander was very unhappy. Do you like it for the bully as well ?

Me, no ! But if the writers do added not a few obstacles to the relationship of these two characters, we tournerions round. And then, you know, in fiction, a love story that works well is not very interesting to tell.

Has it been complicated for you, play amnesia ?

Not more than that. At the same time, I am deemed to not really learn my texts ! Joking aside… This season, the authors are not gone dead hand with my character. Taking advantage of his amnesia, they assigned him a personality of blundering and ngejudesin. I was careful to mitigate his features unsympathetic.

In the past year, you had directed the last two episodes of the season. This year, you will manage the team once again on episodes 9 and 10. Why this choice ?

This is not a choice in relation to the intrique, but with respect to the timing. It was a lot more simple for the team and for me.

Candice Renoir : Friday, 17 April at 21: 00 on France 2

Caty Dewanckèle