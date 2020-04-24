Canelo Alvarez puts date to his retirement from boxing

Editorial Mediotiempo

Saul Alvarez since you put a date to his retirement as a boxer. The fighter mexican has made it clear that the world of boxing is his life, but also contemplates that the passage of time makes its ravages, therefore, considered that the ideal age for corlar the gloves will be when I turn 36 or 37 years, taking into account that today there are 29.

“Boxing is my life. My body asks me to fight. I keep training because I love this sport, I train both if I have a fight or not. How to retire? With 36 years old, to me that is a good time to retire, and 37 years as maximum“said the fighter tapatio in an interview with Box Azteca.

The Canelo not only has referred to the age in which to put an end to his career, but also what will not once it is up more to the stringed.

“I will dedicate myself to my business and to play golf all day“said the fighter, who has proven over the years to be a faithful follower of the goal.

What and against whom he will fight Canelo in this 2020?

Much has been made of a third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, there is even talk that the race would be in the month of September, although for the moment there is still a wait to confirm the strife; let us remember that the mexican remained unbeaten against the Kazakh.