Cannabis and the news of the week: shared on the Network, Canopy Growth, the Surface Holdings, Aurora Cannabis, etc

This week, the news of the world of cannabis has been dominated by Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC).

The company of Smiths Falls, Ontario, has organized a virtual meeting with investors to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 and their business strategies. Also has modified its agreement of capital previously announced with Surface Holdings Inc. (OTC: ACRGF).

The modification agreement provides for the advance payment in cash to the shareholders of the cultivated Area and of certain holders of convertible securities for a total amount of 37.5 million DOLLARS.

The stock canopy has lost approximately 8% of its value this week.

Bryan Spillane, an analyst at bank of america Securities reiterated a rating of buy and a price target of CAD 30 (21,70 USD) for the pavilion. The analyst of Cantor Fitzgerald, Pablo Zuanic has maintained a rating of neutral on the number of acres of Farms and has raised the target price of 2.30 to $ 2.90 to $; Zuanic has a rating of neutral and a price target 25.50 CAD for the pavilion

“It is amazing to see the speed at which the agreement Area of Farms and Canopy Growth collapsed. Although the acquisition it is expected that the price has fallen dramatically, from $ 3.4 billion to approximately $ 37 million. The co-founder and CEO Kevin Murphy has also resigned, but still has the majority of shares with right to vote, ” said Debra Borchart, editor in chief of the Green Market Report.

Related content: Analyst: Surface Holdings presents “good steps” after its quarterly results

In other news, the actress and author Bella Thorne She is joined by Rachel Cook and Jay Alvarrez, as a member of DRIHP, organic brand of clothing and accessories of hemp.

The retail of alcohol Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) (OTC: LQSIF) and the society of cannabis Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: CBA) has completed a contract for the sale of shares valued at $ 27.6 million. In the framework of the agreement between Alcanna, Aurora, and a syndicate of underwriters, which AltaCorp Capital Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc., who led the process, the buyers have agreed to purchase 9.2 million shares of common stock of Alcanna of $ 3 per share.

Aurora also announced this week a new series of reductions of its selling, general and administrative (SG&A) (with massive layoffs) and the consolidation of manufacturing facilities. The latest announcements should allow the company to increase its gross margins of up to 8 percentage points, according to Cantor Fitzgerald.

Pablo Zuanic Singer has maintained an overweight to Aurora Cannabis, while the increase in the price target of $ 27 in CA (19,89 $ 29 $ CA (21,37 $).

Israel It is a further step towards the legalization of cannabis, because the ministerial Committee on legislation approved a bill to legalize the use of cannabis on Sunday. According to the Times of Israel, the law is prepared to legitimise the possession of a maximum of 50 grams of marijuana. In addition, it allows people 21 and older to possess and consume up to 15 grams of marijuana.

A World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), under the leadership of Isiah Thomas, has begun the sale of its hemp seed in Colombia.

During the five working days of the week:

• ETFMG Alternative of the Harvest ETF (NYSE: GM) Lost 5%.

• The ETF AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis (NYSE: YOLO): there was a decrease of 5.1%.

• ETF Cannabis (NYSE: THCX): decrease of 7.4%.

• The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) closed the period with a decline of 2.8%.

Havn Life Sciences Inc. has announced the filing of its prospectus preliminary. The company focuses on the extraction of a standardization and quality control of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including psilocybin. The company is also working on the development of natural health products from new compounds.

“There is enough research to show that the psychedelic work. What we need is a safe supply, consistent and controlled quality so that the researchers can have access to what they need to advance in the industry. A supply of quality, safe and consistent Of compounds of natural origin are also required for those working in the field of clinical research. This is what we are focusing on the development,” said Susan Chapelle, co-CEO, Havn Life.

Laboratory ACS acquired Botanica Testing Inc., a laboratory test of the CBD and the hemp certificate. Botanica Test account with a portfolio of 500 clients and a reputation for quality that aligns with the standards of the ACS and a continuous expansion in the united States. The united states This acquisition expands the scope of the multi-states for ACS on the market for hemp and the CBD, which offers a wide range of test options, the hemp of the pre-planning to post-production.

Related content: The story of YVY, the success of the uruguayan society of medical cannabis

“The agreement with the Botanica is the first step of a great journey to acquire well-known companies in the united States and has the largest footprint of all the testing laboratories of cannabis and hemp,” said Roger Brown, president of the ACS Laboratory.

Software Flourish, A software of management of the supply chain and inventories of cannabis, hemp and the CBD has announced a new integration with CannVerify, the authentication tool blockchain cannabis industry. The new integration to improve the protection of users of Flourish against counterfeiting through the audit process two-stage, patent-pending CannVerify, which includes a unique serial number, which is a QR code and a verification code from scratch for each product. QR codes allow users to Flourish easily add detailed information about the product and activate the serial numbers in their online system.

“Thanks to this new integration, marketers in the market of cannabis will have a higher accuracy in the inventory, and benefit from the visibility of the product from seed to sale, while protecting their brand against counterfeiters,” said Colton. Griffin, president and CEO of Flourish.

The society of cannabis and hemp Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTC: JUSHF) has agreed the acquisition of Vireo Health International, Inc. (CSE: VREO) (OTC: VREOF), a subsidiary with headquarters in Pennsylvania, in the framework of a contract of $ 37 million.

Gotham green it requires the payment of the debt of an operator of cannabis multi-states iAnthus (CSE: IFN) (OTC: ITHUF). IAnthus has recently revealed that it had a debt of almost $ 160 million. Its shares were suspended from trading on the stock exchange of Canada after failing to provide financial reports before the deadline of June 15, 2020. The cessation of the activity of the order may be revoked if the corporation complies with the required documents within 90 days after the date of the CTA.

Organizations The movement for the power of the family, The drug Policy Alliance and the NYU Family Defense Clinic It has published a new report focusing on the protection of the child and the system of family placement and its intersection with the war on drugs. This report, entitled “Whatever you do, I am your solace, I am your guard: how the approval system has become ground Zero of the war on drugs in America,” comes at an important time. The volume of the surrounding systems that the united States have put in place. The united states (And of how these systems work against people of color, black, brown, and marginalized), is strengthened.

Notes of the week

Then, we’ll leave you with the notes of the most popular of the week:

Main illustration by Ilona Szentivanyi. All rights reserved to The raising with, and Benzinga.