Cannes 2017. Jake Gyllenhaal, the class of the american

Cannes to defend his latest film “Okja”, Jake Gyllenhaal appeared very elegant on the steps of the Croisette.

Present at the 70th edition of the Cannes film Festival to defend the film “Okja” by south Korean director Bong Joon-ho, Jake Gyllenhaal appeared radiant on the red carpet at the famous red carpet of the Croisette. Elegant in a tuxedo midnight blue with details in black satin and bow tie, Jake Gyllenhaal had trimmed his beard for the occasion. Asked by a journalist of Canal+, the actor said : “there is no better feeling that to be here and to have been selected for the competition”.

At 36 years of age, Jake Gyllenhaal is a regular at the Cannes film Festival. In 2015, the american actor had been chosen to be a member of the jury alongside Sienna Miller, Sophie Marceau, the Coen brothers, or even the fabulous Rossy de Palma.

A controversial movie

Produced by the giant Netflix, the film “Okja”, directed by Bong Joon-ho has not failed to create a controversy large enough to divide the jury of the Festival. During a press conference held in Cannes last Wednesday, the president, Pedro Almodovar said that he is not conceived to provide the Palme d’or to a film that is not intended to be released in theatres. However, his opinion is not unanimous. The actor Will Smith, also a member of the jury this year has, for its part, announced : “I have kids of 16, 18 and 24 years old. They go to the movies twice a week, and probably watching Netflix. You can switch from one to the other, Netflix does not prevent young people from going to see films in cinemas. Netflix is useful to discover different films and to connect to the world”.