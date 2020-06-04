Cannes 2017. Salma Hayek doesn’t look like it

If one thing seems certain, it is that our friends the celebrities love to amaze us with their various changes capillaries. We remember Kim Kardashian and her square, Cara Delevingne and her shaved head, Kristen Stewart and his cut platinum blonde… today, place to the talented actress Salma Hayek who has made a grand entrance to the dinner “Women in Motion” organized by Kering (the company run by her husband François-Henri Pinault) and the Cannes film Festival. A true chameleon of beauty, the latter has surprised the assembly by coming up with…the hair until it is completely pink!

And the least we can say is that the beautiful mexican struck in the middle : yes, the colouring pastel is definitely the it-trend of the next summer. When the magazine Variety questioned on the why and how of this shift is a capillary tube, Salma Hayek has confided to want to have fun ” by doing something different and special for this special evening “. One last question however : did she actually dared to the hair pink, or is it a simple wig ?