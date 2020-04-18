Cannes 2020 canceled ? Don’t panic, the edition of 2019 accepted good movies to see and review

Cannes 2020 will take place ? Scheduled to be held from 12 to 23 may, the 73rd ceremony of the film Festival, the most popular one in the world will be, at best, finally not before the beginning of the summer. But the general delegate, Thierry Frémaux, refusing to consider an alternative version digital, it is not excluded that the red-carpet, if the confinement continues, shall not be held at all this year, nor on the croisette or via computers or tablets. In this perspective, why not immerse yourself in the editing 2019, with a rare density ?

Consecration for Bong Joon-ho

Let’s start with the end. At the end of a fortnight fruitful in films except, Parasite, the social thriller by South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, won the Palme d’or. Not really a surprise, the feature-length film that has been acclaimed by the media after its projection. Intensity plastic remarkable, the film follows the adventures of a young man becoming, after bidonné his CV, the tutor of the daughter of a wealthy couple from Seoul, and then managing to bring his sister and his parents to the service of these nababs. Conte cruel and ultra-modern, Pest focuses on analysing the reports of class in Korea having lost none of its symbolic violence. Current, and disturbing, a little gem.

Ladj Ly, Zahia… Of the newcomers engaged

If Bong Joon-ho is not quite a stranger to the Croisette, his previous film, Okja, having been screened at Cannes in 2017, others have used the edition in 2019 to sign their baptism on the red carpet. This is particularly the case of Ladj Ly, director of 39 years, including the movie fist of Les Misérables has obtained the Prize of the Jury. Sensation of the 72nd edition of Les Misérables tells the story of the journey, during 24 hours, Stéphane, new recruit of the team the day of the brigade anti-crime of Montfermeil. Plunging into a dark world where the gang leaders hold the top of the pad, the film, neither manichean nor angéliste, avoids the pitfalls that cripple often the films of ” neighbourhoods “, as well as a tribute to their people, in their overwhelming majority are honest and caring.

Another new-comer, the starlet Zahia Dehar, head of poster of A girl easy of Rebecca Zlotowski, rewarded by the prize of the Society of Authors and Composers of Dramatic. With the headlines in 2010 following revelations that the French football players had used his services as an escort while she was a minor, Zahia has since participated in many of the contracts of modeling, prior to launch, in 2012, his first collection of lingerie.

In A girl easy, Zahia plays an escort girl reader of Duras, a fan of sun bathing and billionaires, frivolous, sensitive and a free spirit. If the film is presented as a pure fiction, hard not to perceive autobiographical elements, Sofia, the character played by Zahia, counting the number of its conquests, a dealer of brazilian art, while the art dealer Yves Bouvier (Switzerland, about him) would have introduced the young Zahia, then aged 17 years, with a number of celebrities in the framework of the fine parts that he held in his apartments in paris. If Zahia, while minor, would have been the mistress of Yves Bouvier, the latter is especially notorious for the prosecution of which it is the object. Yves Bouvier is accused by former customers to be overcharged several hundred million euros at the time of resale by him of works of art.

The dance of the ancients

But Cannes 2019 would have failed in its ambitions if not there, was also jostled a cohort of regulars, actors, superstars and directors, multi-award-winning. The audience at the edge of the red carpet was able to attend the red carpet of Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino, is the casting of four stars of Once upon a time… in Hollywood, the ninth installment of Quentin Tarantino. The film focuses on the end of the career of Rick Dalton, star waning of a television series of western interpreted by Leonardo DiCaprio, and of its lining, Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt, while the wave hippie metamorphosis the streets of Hollywood that they no longer recognize. Melancholic and virtuosic, the film evokes, in the background, the murder of the actress Sharon Tate, 8 months pregnant, by the disciples of the guru, Charles Manson, and reinterprets History to offer us a uchronie a charming, crazy and wild. 69, year electric.

The number of safe values of 2019, let’s also mention Jim Jarmusch, who came to enjoy the Croisette with the slapstick, but not so innocent, The dead don’t die, variation of a crackpot on the topic of the invasion of the zombie served by the great Adam Driver and the great Bill Murray. Regular venues, the director of the franco-argentine Gaspar Noé has a new shaken the public with Lux Æterna, medium-length epileptic of 50 minutes where we meet Beatrice Dalle and Charlotte Gainsbourg. It will be understood, if Cannes 2020 is more uncertain than ever, it is easy to find in the edition of 2019 (and previous !) what satiate his appetite cinephile.