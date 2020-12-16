CELEBRITIES

CAN’T TAKE OFF THE SUIT? HAILEY BIEBER SHOWS YOU HOW TO TURN IT INTO A VERY GLAMOROUS DAYTIME LOOK

Posted on

Can’t take off the suit? Who do you tell? Considering that the 2020 fashion atmosphere is all about comfortable and comfortable garments, the good old sweatshirt is perfect for the freezing winter and is a piece not to be missed in current times.

Many of us are stuck at home most of the time, the suit is a “heroic” piece in which to laze on the sofa, work in smart working, take a lesson in Dad, go shopping, and even a walk to stretch. legs. As warm and comfortable as it is, it certainly isn’t very glamorous.

But it’s got one of our favorite trendsetters to show us how to turn the tracksuit into a fabulous outfit  Athleisure by day. We’re talking about  Hailey Bieber  and her new Instagram look:

The model has given color to her classic melange gray oversize jumpsuit by combining a neon green shiny padded vest, in the same shade as the mini bag by Bottega Veneta.

Although Bottega’s “The Jodie” is undoubtedly one of the most popular It Bags of 2020, Hailey paired it with a pair of Nike Force 1s complete with classic white cotton socks – of course.

