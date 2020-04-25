Captain America Chris Evans beats the Outriders in the concept art of ` Avengers “

Captain America bearded Chris Evans for Avengers: Infinity War fight the Outriders of Thanos with different shields in concept art recently released.

Many Avengers have undergone remarkable transformations during the course of their travels in the film world Marvel. However, none is as iconic as the look with the beard of Chris Evans in Avengers: Infinity War. The film has also seen Captain America, or Nomad, without his shield iconic after having abandoned civil War.

Captain America would finally to her look shaved traditional in Avengers: the End of the game, but this has not prevented the love of the fans for the appearance of Infinity War. Ryan Meinerding of Marvel Studios has now shared a new look at Captain America bearded Chris Evans fighting the Outriders with a different set of shields. You can see the concept art of Infinity War on Instagram below.

What is your look Captain America favorite? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below!

Here is the synopsis of the official the Avengers: Infinity War:

“A cinematic journey without precedent for ten years in the creation and covering the whole of the film world Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War-Marvel Studios brings to the screen the confrontation the ultimate and most deadly of all time. The Avengers and their allies of super-heroes must be willing to sacrifice everything to try to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin, put an end to the universe. “

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on the 4K Ultra-HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. Stay tuned to Hollywood heroic for all the latest news about the film world Marvel!

Source: Instagram