Captain America died in a ` war of the infinite ” one theory is that fans of the MCU

The exciting and tragic battle of Wakanda in the Avengers: Infinity Wars is perhaps the most important stage in the history of the universe of the movie of Marvel (MCU) up to now.

The battle is devastating and the end of the movie lead to the death of many beloved characters and set the stage for the epic showdown with the mighty evil Thanos (Josh Brolin) in “the Avengers”: the End of the game. The fight is the end of a story that has been continuously built in the series of films of 20 years of age and older that focuses on the powerful Infinity Stones.

The sole purpose of Thanos is to retrieve the stone finish that is implanted in the head of the Vision (Paul Bettany). In the scene, Thanos uses the stones to topple their enemies Avenger, and according to a theory from the fans, he uses the stone of time to revive surprisingly one of the Avengers most famous after the killing.

The theory of fans in the that Captain America died during the battle of Wakanda

Chris Evans

At the end of the movie, Captain America (Chris Evans) and his fellow Avengers are doing everything in their power to save the Vision and keep the last stone of the infinite that is in your head away from Thanos.

The epic battle is an action movie fantastic, with the many heroes in the MCU and their capabilities. The Mind Stone is the last piece that the Mad Titan needs to complete his Infinity Gauntlet, which will give you the power to destroy half the population of the universe.

That fail with time, and Thanos carries out its malicious purpose. During the fight, some fans believe that Captain America died as a result of a hard blow to the head from Thanos, and then is brought back when Thanos reverses time.

Thanos should invest the time, because the Witch Scarlet (Elizabeth Olsen), it destroys the stone, killing his love of the Vision. The use of the stone of time, the Titan is able to go back in time and snatch the stone of mental vision.

The powers of the stone of the time

The Time Stone is one of the six Infinity Stones that give the holder immense power. The other five stones are the mind, power, reality, space, and soul. If someone is able to hold all stones, that has the power to do everything that he want.

In the case of Thanos, the villain wants to use this power to eliminate half of the life in the universe. To do this, Thanos needs to find all the stones, including the stone of time. You receive the stone of time after defeating a team of avengers and guardians of the galaxy on his home planet Titan. The stone is the property of his protector, dr. Strange, who had previously used the stone to defeat Dormammu.

Dr. Strange, after having considered all the possibilities for the future, to find a way to defeat Thanos, gives your enemy the stone that he had sworn to protect. As its name suggests, the stone of the time, gives the holder the power to manipulate time itself, which is shown in the last scene of Thanos and the Vision.

Why the theory may be good or bad

Passionate Fans discuss frequently of the theories of the MCU on Reddit, including the popular Captain America was killed during the battle of Wakanda, and revived by the Time of Stone, which stands on a variety of topics.

This theory has many followers who believe that the idea is possible, but also many detractors who think that the theory has no proof. Those who do not believe in the theory argue that the fist of Thanos is not strong enough to kill him.

Thanos is a fighter, very strong, shown by his victory over the Hulk in melee, but the Cover is very durable and could take a punch without dying. Your serum super-soldier allows it to withstand a lot of things, including being frozen for more than 50 years.

He also noted that the stone of the time focuses only on the intended goal, that is to say, the vision and the stone of the mind.