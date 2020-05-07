Captain America First Avenger on TMC : who plays the version of skinny Chris Evans in the Marvel movie ? – Actus Ciné

Captain America First Avenger is aired tonight on TMC, the opportunity to reflect on the incredible physical transformation of Chris Evans.

After the storm the Avengers Endgame, which broke all records at the box-office, let’s go back to the basics ! Captain America First Avenger, released in 2011, we presented, for the first time Chris Evans in the costume of the super-hero, carries a shield indestructible.

Being an origin story of the character, so we can see Steve Rogers move from the status of little man’s skinny to super soldier in the perfect physical. Chris Evans-he actually lost weight and then gained weight and muscle for the needs of the role ?

First of all, in early 2010, the actor is best known for having camped another super-hero movie, Johnny Storm aka The Torch in The Fantastic 4 and its sequel, The Silver Surfer. Evans is already bears a physical rather impressive. It will, however, take on a new dimension with Captain America, which fits in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

D. R. Chris Evans in The Fantastic 4



If Chris Evans already has the physique and the charisma to embody Steve Rogers, it lacks, in spite of everything true stature. For camping, this super-mythical hero, and to do honour to his suit, it is necessary to take the muscle ! However, Rogers appears skinny during a good part of First Avenger. This has been made possible thanks to the advancements in digital special effects.

Chris Evans has not lost 30 pounds for the role ; it was simply doubled by an actor with a small size. His head was then positioned digitally on the ailing body of the actor Leander Deeny. This last had to memorize and restore to the same gestures of Chris Evans in scenes. A work rather ungrateful for Deeny, who played in a blockbuster Marvel… without that, we never see his face !

Marvel Studios Leander Deeny and Chris Evans



But ask the head of Evans on the body of Deeny has not been an easy task for the team of special effects : “Replace the face of the lining, this was not simple”explains the specialist Edson Williams. “It was like taking the head of a rhinoceros and the graft on the body of a gazelle. The differences between the muscles and the skin were gigantic, it was hard to make it so that their necks could no longer do that.”

After the sequence with Steve Rogers lanky, we see Chris Evans wearing a musculature is impressive. The actor was trained like a maniac to get into the costume of Captain America. Before the shooting, he begins an intense training program ! Evans is expected to take 10 pounds of muscle and reducing his body fat from 12% to 8%.

Marvel Studios Chris Evans



Six days per week, for several months, the artist submits to different physical exercises, ranging from strength training to stretching, passing through the pumps and abdominals. It is followed during this time by the coach Simon Waterson, a former marine. It was he who had taken charge of the training of Daniel Craig for Casino Royale.

In addition to his bodybuilding program, Evans had to follow a strict diet : “I was eating oatmeal, nuts, Greek yoghurt without fat, a scoop of protein and a banana in the office of breakfast, usually one to two hours before I train. After, in the day, I ate many foods as an accompaniment to a good source of protein, especially a lot of fish, chicken and red meat.”says the actor.

Marvel Studios Chris Evans aka Captain America



This training has not been in vain for Chris Evans, who will be a great success, making Captain America one of the super heroes Marvel the most adulated. All in all, the actor has embodied Steve Rogers in 9 films, with its caméos in Thor 2 or Spider-Man’s Homecoming.

It will find Chris Evans on the 27th of November at the cinema in the polar At loggerheads, with Daniel Craig