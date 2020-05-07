Captain America has had to forgive Iron Man ` not be forgiven “

Avengers: the End of the game had a major meeting that fans may have passed over in silence by focusing on the idea of reversing all the damage caused by Thanos in Infinity War. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) have had their share of ups and downs in the film world Marvel. After being associated for The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, the couple has experienced a significant drop in Captain America: Civil War. They have finally made amends in Avengers: the End of the game and Downey have recently unveiled the deeper meaning of their reunion in the movie.

“Avengers: Endgame” starring Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. | Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / .

Cap and Iron Man come together in “Avengers: Endgame”

During the first two phases, Iron Man and Cap have been the faces of

the MCU. Although the characters are very different in terms of personality

and abilities, their arcs of history are reflected essentially from each other.

While Cape town has started as a soldier, altruistic, willing to

sacrifice for the good of others, Tony was about as selfish

gets. But by the time the characters have reached Endgame, Tony gave his life

to save the universe from certain destruction while Cape town was able to enjoy life

he had already sacrificed.

But before the events of the End of the game do not run, Cap and Iron Man were always in disagreement. During the first scenes of Avengers: the End of the game, Tony was livid with Cap because he did not think they were doing enough to prevent what happened with Thanos (Josh Brolin).

All this has of course changed when the team was introduced to Tony a

a potential solution for any repair and he then understood the time

Travel. In order to make amends, Tony arrived at the complex Avengers with

Shield Cap, which served as the olive branch.

Downey reveals the reunion of Tony and Cap in “Avengers: Endgame”

Downey has called for a surprise appearance at a recent watch the Avengers:

Feast of the end of the game with directors Joe and Anthony Russo. According to us

Got This Covered, the actor has answered a few fan questions before

opening on the reunion of Tony with Cap.

Downey revealed that there was more on stage than just

forgive each other (what fans thought was a little too fast). Although

make amends was important for the characters, they also had the mission of

full in front of them.

“It was to forgive me for not having forgiven, then

we can begin to prepare ourselves, who knows that you know, perhaps throw in the towel for

all we have

to do. This was not

just the idea of burying the hatchet, it was to bury the hatchet and resume

the cross together, ” he explained.

On the basis of comments by Downey, Cap and Tony were basically

differences aside because of the threat that awaited them – and the

possibility of recovering their friends. They have also understood that

the chances of survival were thin, which allowed you to forgive more easily

other.

If they had both managed to come out of Avengers: the End game in life, there’s a chance that animosity has surfaced. While the output of Downey seemed to be final, Marvel might be able to explore some of these issues in the near future.

Downey returns it to the MCU?

With Tony sacrificing himself in the Avengers: the End of the game,

his time in the MCU is apparently finished. Downey reprises his role in Scarlett

The next film of Johansson, Black Widow, but this project takes place before the

events in Endgame.

The fans, of course, have speculated on the return of Downey since the End of the game is to be released. Marvel has nothing confirmed, but Downey and the brothers Russo have responded to the rumours on the night of the day before.

“Because we have a lot of fun to work on these things

together. Everyone was having a lot of fun, it is getting really close and then

it you lack. Maybe we need to start a day “, explained Joe.

The Russo have explained previously how they do

Tony returned if it enhances the storyline and makes sense. They have also told fans that

they are open to the idea as long as it is “innovative,” and

“unpredictable.”

The OG Avengers meet up one last time

Waiting to see if Downey returns to the MCU in the near future

future, the Avengers OG recently gathered for a special video Nickelodeon

promote the Kids ‘ Choice Awards.

Johansson gave the kick-off before that Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans and Downey join in the fun.

“Hi guys! Oh my God, it is such a thrill. It is so

excited. We are so glad that the Kids ‘ Choice Awards are always

that’s going on, ” explained Johansson.

The next film in the range Marvel, Black Widow, due out in theaters in November.

Fans of Marvel can deliver Avengers: the End of the game on Disney +.