Captain America thanks to this little boy who saved his sister from a dog attack





SUPER-HEROES – The best big brother. Bridger Walker did not hesitate a single second. When a dog has viciously attacked her sister, the 9 of July in Cheyenne, Wyoming, was to live. The child of 6 years has protected his junior by blocking the animals. He has given proof of great value.

[ AVERTISSEMENT – Images sensibles ci-bas ]

But if the girl was safe, he was much less lucky. The dog, a German shepherd, was bitten several times in the face. He had to be rushed to the hospital and received 90 stitches.

After the accident, the aunt of the little hero had requested that the messages of encouragement on the part of the actors who play the Marvel superheroes, or Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Tom Hiddleston, Chadwick Boseman, Vin Diesel or Chris Evans. Your wish has been granted.

Many of them have contributed their support to the brave child. Between them Tom Holland (Spider-man), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine). Chris Evans, also known as Captain America, went even further. He sent a lovely little video to Bridger, to discover the head of this article.

“You are a hero, what you’ve done is a test of courage and generosity. Your sister is very lucky to have a brother like you,” said Captain America with his young colleague. He has also promised to him “to send an authentic costume of Captain America”.

But the boy was not impressed that the super-hero. The american actress Anne Hathaway he sent a message on his page in Instagram. “I’m not an Avenger, but I recognize that a super-hero when I see one” to him, she wrote. Related Post: Sophie Turner is friends with the sister of Joe Jonas ?

She took the opportunity to wish him a “speedy recovery”.





