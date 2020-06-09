Captain America Vs. Batman in a art exciting, that puts Marvel slightly over DC

Often, the fan art helps fill the gaps in the narrative of folk stories or to re-invent the characters in the classic manner new and exciting. The independent artist Pablo Ruiz has managed to do with his recent publication on Instagram, which imagines Chris Evans as Captain America engaged in a pitched battle with Ben Affleck as Batman.

The image shows one of the signature moves of the captain, the punch Superman. Only this time, the movement is against the Dark Knight of Gotham City, who stands ready and willing to counter attack. We don’t know where this fight is supposed to take place, but judging by the destruction that surrounds them, it continues for some time.

The debate on who would win a fight between the two characters has been raging since the beginning of the two comics. But what makes the battle imaginary particularly intriguing, is that it takes place between iterations of the character that fans have been able to see it in action on the big screen in a very detailed manner, leading to a discussion more informed of the relative merits of Captain America able to kick the ass of Batman or vice versa.

To begin with, we know that Captain America is a soldier improved, with capacities well beyond the realm of ordinary humans. It can make a dent mass in a car hummer with a kick only, to stop a helicopter taking off, literally, with my bare hands and hit Thanos in the noggin ‘without immediately breaking his fist.

Then, we have Batman. But not just any Batman. It has been demonstrated many times that this version of the Dark Knight has surpassed its peak, feeling the pain in his bones after a long day of fighting crime. Add to the fact that, at its best, it could only boast of human capacity maximum rather than superhuman abilities, and things don’t seem too beautiful for the icon of DC Comics.

From another side, this version of Batman was much more ruthless and violent. It also has at its disposal an arsenal of sophisticated weapons that would be irresistible to Tony Stark, the pillar of the Marvel. With enough preparation time, we can totally see Batfleck study Captain America, find a counter to his set of powers, and find traps to neutralize the hero starred before the completion.

Of course, the comic has already answered the question of who would win a fight between the two. During the events of the series of crossovers JLA / Avengers 2003, Batman met Captain America on a lonely roof.

After a few seconds the tense sizing mutual, the two delivered a series of punches and parries, calm and almost soft to get an idea of the capacity of the other. Finally, Batman admitted that Captain America could possibly be the beat. but suggested that a better use of their time would be to get to the bottom of the threat the world was facing at this time. Captain America has accepted, and the two are then associated. Because that is what the super-heroes after the battle mandatory initial caused by a misunderstanding.