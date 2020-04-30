Captain America : Why Chris Evans had initially refused the role

With his shield of stars he became a super-hero with the most iconic of the Marvel universe. Monday, 25 November, Chris Evans will lace up again the costume of Captain America on the occasion of the release of the film “Captain America : Civil War” on TMC. A movie directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, released in 2016. In the film, Steve Rogers (played by Chris Evans) finds himself at the head of the band of Avengers, whose mission is to protect humanity. The Avengers will be facing the constraints of the United Nations, as a result of significant damage caused by one of their missions. Captain America, very attached to his freedom, must learn to make concessions…

A star of the MCU intervened

The role of Captain America, Chris Evans thought it to be. In fact, when he agreed to take on the role of the super-hero for the first time in 2011 (in “Captain America : First Avenger”), the comedian had some misgivings. If Marvel studios had immediately thought him to interpret Steve Rogers, he was even ready to refuse to provide its services. Because Chris Evans was afraid of the impact of this role on his personal life. “I was afraid at the time, because it was a contract for nine films. It was at a time where a part of me felt a degree of social anxiety vis-à-vis the industry,” he said in “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2016.

In the Face of its refusal, Marvel studios had nothing left. “They did not stop to come back to me several times, and I refused several times. So I talked to a few members of my family and friends, and I began to understand that I was saying no because I was afraid,” he added, still in the talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel. After several weeks of discussion, Chris Evans was finally convinced by another star of the MCU, a certain Robert Downey Jr. Encouraged by his family and the interpreter of Tony Stark aka Iron Man, Chris Evans was back on its decision. “I understood that I had to push away anything that frightened me. I’m not a super-hero, I’m just human,” he concluded in the face of Jimmy Kimmel. The rest of the story, we know it.

