Captain Evans Star Chris Evans credits of a person to be successful in the MCU

The success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t look anything like the audience and the box office has never seen it before, and now, the star of Captain America and the First Avenger Chris Evans has explained why he thinks the franchise has been, and remains, a critical and triumph financial.

“As much as I would like to say that these are the actors who are so wonderful in the roles, I’ve seen a lot of movies of this caliber, with wonderful actors. You want to assign to only the director and also watched the wonderful filmmakers who make movies like this this kind of lack. I guess the buck stops with Kevin Presentisn’t it so? I mean, it should. ”

RELATED: The Easter egg incredible Hulk, reveals a deep connection with the movies of Captain America

It would be one thing if there were a couple of good Marvel movies and then some stinky. It would be one thing if all the other stores in the city were hit as easily as the Marvel. But that is not happening as well. I guess that when you start to collect the data and determine what is the common denominator, I really think that this should be Kevin Present. Don’t let things be bad. ”

Therefore, according to Captain America yes, the reason for the constant quality of the MCU is the honcho-in-chief of Marvel Studios, Kevin Present. Honestly, Evans is probably correct. Since the first Iron Man in 2008 and the hiring of revelation Robert Downey, Jr., through the epic story to end all epics, comic book, Avengers: the End of the game, the MCU is missing very rarely a heartbeat. After you have seen other studies to try not to play the same kind of shared world, which can only be due to the presence of the Present as a conductor, your hand steady so that it is easy.

Of course, this does not mean that the actors, directors and creative teams do not play their role, and the game in excellent form, but Present is the ingredient that can’t be copied by other studies, and therefore, why, at least for the moment, the MCU is the only film of shared world with success.

With the Avengers: Endgame mentioned above, acting as the perfect send for Star-Spangled Man with Evans, the actor is not trying to use the shield is emblematic of any time soon. When asked recently if it was really the end of the road for Steve Rogers, the actor replied, ” Yes – yes, I think so. “Continue, Evans reflects on his time in the role, saying: “This was a great race and we were off on a note so high that it would be risky for the review is, in my opinion. It was a good experience and I think it is better left this way. “The teasing of the fans, Evans does not completely rule out a return, simply stating that there should be a reason enough to bring him back to the arena of super-heroes.

At present, Chris Evans play in the mini-series Apple TV + the Defense of Jacob, in which he played as an assistant DA whose world is shattered when his beloved son is accused of murder. Defending Jacob is currently available on the Apple TV +, while his adventures as Captain America can be reviewed in Disney +. This comes to us from the Life of the Journalist.

Topics: Captain America, The Avengers



Fan of the film. The Movie Maniac. Cockney Critic. To enforce your opinion wherever you go, whether justified or not.