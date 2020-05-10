Captain Marvel 2 : Natalie Portman in the role of Thor ?

If like Brie Larson, Natalie Portman maintained not perfect and smooth relations with Marvelthe public enjoys it and the franchise has understood. If formerly, her character of Jane Foster was very little considered, it should be more to the front in future projects of the MCU. Jane Foster is expected to arrive in the Marvel movies like a clap of thunder. The heroine dons the role of Thor in Thor : Love and Thunder, in the footsteps of the comic strip. But this is not all : it could also intervene in Captain Marvel 2alongside Carol Danvers. Natalie Portman would be the role and would, therefore, Brie Larson. What makes two girls badass to take on the villains !

He had been told earlier that Carol Danvers could have a girlfriend within the plot, other than Valkyrie. Who knows, maybe she might fall under the charm of Jane Foster ? This seems unlikely because the space in his heart is usually to be taken. Their team may in any case appeal to the public : on the background of feminism, they associate against the super-villains. As Black Panther, Joker or Avengers Endgame, Captain Marvel is part of movies that fit into societal debates. Find out why !