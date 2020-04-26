Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman, and Ripley met on the scenes of the Oscar-2020

“All the women are super-heroines !”

This is a cast that is surely salivating Marvel, DC and all teams of super-heroes ! Yesterday evening, on the stage of the Oscar-2020, Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman, and Ripley movies Aliens were gathered to hand over a statuette. Three of the biggest stars of the action and female, who have confessed that they wanted to set up their own “fight club” !

In a feminist discourse committed, Brie Larson, Sigourney Weaver and Gal Gadot have down on journalists who do not stop to ask them “what it feels like to be a woman in Hollywood”. They have also welcomed the first woman Conductor to lead the academy awards. Finally, they concluded their speech with this positive message : “All the women are super-heroines !”