Captured from a truck, Kendall Jenner makes fun announcement

Beautiful model and socialite Kendall Jenner are promoting the new launch of her latest product on the market, it is a drink, specific to a tequila called 818.

We do not know if the entrepreneur has obtained any location in Jalisco, Mexico to produce it since the appellation of origin of that drink is from that place, but to what she shared, her product is officially a tequila.

The beautiful model made the announcement through a story, a video in which she was on a truck in what is the delivery of her products which she wanted is reviewing personally.

The video proved quite funny and fun for her real fans, who could not imagine being able to see it on a truck in this way, being an entrepreneur and famous as renowned as she would last expected this kind of situation in her entertainment pieces.

However, the young woman wanted to see the first reactions of the people who received her products, besides what was checking the procedure that she has to pass her drink to get to the customers’ house something quite intelligent on her part and that proves that she is an excellent entrepreneur just like her sisters.

In addition, the young woman also showed an image of herself sporting a very casual ensemble, as she is also collaborating with her sisters in the sale of their clothes, being also excellent entrepreneurs who have taken a lot of advantage of their success on social networks to be able to continue generating income in different ways.

Most curious of all, it really works pretty well to be an influencer of its caliber and promote its products among well-known friends and fans as they also help each other between models and manage to make a big difference.

In addition to relying on the sale of their products, the celebrities are also helping to comment on their publications so on many occasions you can dazzle the name of some celebrity in the comment house of another.

