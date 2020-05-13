Cara Delevingne, a fashion model become actress

After having been one of the models most of the moment, Cara Delevingne, often compared to her compatriot Kate Moss, has decided to put her career aside to begin the conquest of the cinema. View in The hidden face of Margo and soon to the poster of Suicide Squad with Ben Affleck and Valérian Luc Besson, the british actress of 23-year-old appears well part. In a relationship with singer St. Vincent, the ex-girlfriend of Michelle Rodriguez wowed the filmmakers with her large eyes with thick eyebrows, his energy and his face mutineer. His account of Instagram, regularly fed faces, and portraits on the sides of his girlfriends Rihanna and Rita Ora, also contribute to its success, particularly with adolescent girls.