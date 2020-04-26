Cara Delevingne absent at the birthday of Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) because of their separation ? You have the answer

Recently, a real wind of panic blew among the fans of the couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson ! The model has seen its account Twitter be hacked by a person announcing their separation, and many have been sorry to learn this news. Fortunately, more fear than harm for the main interested : Ashley Benson said she was still in a relationship with Cara Delevingne, without really going into details. Yes but now, another situation has (again) raised the doubt with the fans… The former actress Pretty Little Liars, who will be celebrating his 30 years on the 18th of December next, started the hostilities in a little bit early by celebrating in the streets of London. The problem ? Cara Delevingne was not present !

Ashley Benson has actually shared several photos from the evening in the company of his friends including the actor Gregg Sulkin, but on the shots, impossible to see the slightest trace of Cara Delevingne. So, was it absent because of their recent separation potential ? It will not take long for a user to comment on : “Where is Cara ?”. Ashley Benson replied then cash : “She has a job”. That is, that all the world be reassured, if the girlfriend of the actress was not of the party, it is because she had a time busy ! Once again, without the need to enter into the details, Ashley Benson puts the point on the “i” and confirms the solidity of her marriage. Good news, then ! Speaking of love story, Anthony Colette (Dancing with the stars) has turned the page on his separation with Iris Mittenaere since it now has a new girlfriend.