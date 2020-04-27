Cara Delevingne accomplices on the red carpet with Olivier Rousteing

Cara Delevingne attended the Puma x Balmain in Los Angeles Thursday 21 November 2019. The fashion designer and the top were unleashed on the red carpet of the event.

A moment of madness as we like at Cara Delevingne : the top English jumped to the neck of the famous French couturier Olivier Rousteing on the night of the launch of the collaboration Puma x Balmain, which took place at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 21, 2019. The brand with the cat leaping and the couture house of the designer, of 33 years have created 35 pieces (shoes, accessories, clothes and inspired outfits of the boxers. Cara Delevingne lends his image to this line.

Gorgeous blonde 27-year-old had opted for a look sport-chic, consisting of a bra top in black with Balmain in golden letters, a jogging black worn over tights fishnet back up above the navel, and a pair of shoes. The mannequin in the blue eyes sported a pony tail very high. Olivier Rousteing was as to him an honor to the collaboration of his house with Puma by wearing a red T-shirt from the sports brand, coupled with a jacket teddy padded certainly the outcome of the 35 exclusive pieces.

True to its small grain of madness that makes all its charm, Cara Delevingne jumped into the arms of the creator in the bright laughing under the flashes of photographers. Olivier Rousteing has brought his famous muse for a few seconds, sharing his laughter, before the rest on the ground.

Bella Thorne exposes her new hair color

Other celebrities have also lit up the red carpet of the evening hollywood. Actress Bella Thorne made an appearance noticed with her hair freshly dyed greens way tie and die. Perched on his boots to high heels, she was dressed in a black shorts and a tank top in fishnet transparent, all topped off with a black jacket and white collection.

The top Alessandra Ambrossio had a look more sober, wearing a black pant with zips in gold and a tank-top in ribbed stitch white with a teddy Puma x Balmain.

