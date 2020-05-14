Cara Delevingne, an actress at the top

04h12

August 9 , 2015, as amended to

16: 30

on June 20 , 2017

The hidden Face of Margo * Jake Schreier with Nat Wolff, Cara Delevingne. 1 hour 40 minutes.

They don’t just wander into the topics people magazines, the top models want to make their film. After Laetitia Casta and Claudia Schiffer, it is the turn of Irina Shayk (Hercules), Kate Upton (Triple Alliance), Natalia Vodianova (The Clash of the titans), Bar Refaeli (Kidon) or Marine Vacth (Young & Pretty) to scroll to the big screen. Because their reputation can attract fans in the rooms, and because often, these pretty girls, who dreamed of being an actress, used the podium as a springboard to a future career.

This is the case of Cara Delevingne, the new Kate Moss and incidentally best friend of Rihanna, who is 23 years his first real role in The hidden Face of Margo. The small English who loved to clown around the house and improvise musicals with his sisters fell into modeling by accident at 10 years old, found by the mother of a friend. “I said that top-model was a trade more in my reach, and that the money that I would win I would to give me acting lessons.”

Star of fashion, the young woman in the face mutineer sees the clothes she wears as a costume, in a gown of creator, as in a character, unfolds on a stage like in front of the camera as a director. “But being paid to be “just pretty” is not what I am. Out of desperation, I even posted there a few years ago on the Internet a video where I plead with Scorsese, Tarantino and Spielberg for giving me a role.”

“I often have the feeling of being taken for what I am not”

In the meantime, it is Jake Schreier, who offers him to be a high school rebel in the adaptation a little soft of the new best-selling book for teens from John Green (Our stars otherwise). Cara Delevingne is immediately identified with this Margo spontaneous and enigmatic, that she plays with great energy and an attractive accuracy. “Like her, I often have the feeling of being taken for what I am not : a fad or an icon for young girls in flowers. Social networks are great communication tools, but they circulate rumors and disseminate information, often false. This is to say that I am really sure that I have chosen to be very active on Twitter and Instagram, to remind my fans that when you have big dreams, nothing can stop us.”

Proof : Cara Delevingne will play a mermaid in Pan Joe Wright (October 21) and will be available next summer, in the team of super-villains in the highly anticipated Suicide Squadfrom David Ayer, the side of Will Smith. Better : Luc Besson has chosen to take the leading female role in his next movie, Valérianthe adaptation of the famous COMIC strip of science fiction. “The hearings were not a part of the fun, so I am very proud to have been chosen to play Laureline, agent spatio-temporal independent and strong. Luke has offered up some very beautiful scores to his actresses. Today, there is no need to beg : what are the filmmakers who call me.”

Source: JDD paper