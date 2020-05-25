Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are betrothed in France

This summer is under the sign of love for the two actresses ! Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have chosen to engaged in France. The program : no ceremony romantic but a huge party in Saint-Tropez.

Engagement in Saint-Tropez

The stars often choose to spend their holidays in France. Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are no exception to the rule ! The couple flew to the south of France, destination Saint-Tropez. They appeared hand in hand in the streets of the old port, strolling between shops and terraces. The internet users have quickly noticed a new twist on two young women : a ring ! In fact, they each carry a golden ring to their ring finger… The sign of a commitment ?

The site Purepeople has confirmed the rumors : Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are brides ! And to celebrate, they have chosen to do the party until the end of the night. Direction of the restaurant la GiOiA Jean-Roch and his famous club : the VIP Room !

The love story of Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson

The announcement of these engagement comes only a month after the formalization of their relationship. In fact, Cara Delevingne has publicly made a declaration of love to Ashley Benson at the TrevorLIVE New York Gala on June 17 in receiving an award for his commitment to the cause of LGBTQ+. On stage, she announced : “She is one of those people who have helped me to love when I most need it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, and that was harder than I thought. I love you Sprinkles [le surnom d’Ashley Benson ndlr].”

The same month, they celebrated their first anniversary as a couple. Recall that she met on the filming of Her Smell, which will be released on July 17, 2019 in France.