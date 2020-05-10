Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are brides. A happy event that the young women were celebrated at a first party organized at VIP Room Saint-Tropez, at the side of Jean-Roch.

After a year of love, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have decided to move on to the next step in their relationship by fiançant. Currently of passage in the south of France, where they enjoy a vacation in Saint-Tropez, the two actresses – respectively aged 26 and 29 years – have effectively surprised the fans these last few hours show with the rings. An important detail noted by the magazine “People“which states have attempted to contact the representatives of the young women in order to obtain a formalization.

Yet, if they have not yet said anything about it, this would be their engagement party that Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have decided to celebrate Monday, 8 July 2019. The festival was first started in the restaurant GiOiA Jean-Roch before you continue in his famous club, the VIP Room. Surrounded by a few friends, Cara and Ashley have nothing hidden about their happiness, appearing accomplices, and exchanging kisses languid in front of the cameras. Deemed to be discrete about their private life, the two stars have formalized their relationship just last month on the occasion of the month of the pride.

“ Ashley has never been so happy “

At that time, relatives were then entrusted with the site E! News to ensure that the couple lived in perfect harmony. “They live together for a while. This is the first home of Cara in Los Angeles and they enjoy these moments together. Ashley has never been in such a relationship, she is happier than she has ever been. It is a relationship that incorporates a lot of understanding, support and communication. (…) They are adorable. They are always very simple things for each other, their relationship is easy and natural. They are involved in their history and are very romantic”, had it slipped in the 14 June.