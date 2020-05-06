Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson : Break after two years of love

The couple formed by Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne part of those who have not survived the containment ? According to the information of People dated may 6, 2020, the U.s. 30-year and the British 27-year-old would now be separated. Ashley and Cara would have broken at the beginning of the month of April, as is stated in several sources that remained anonymous.

One of them said that Cara Delevingne would spend his confinement with Margaret Qualley, her sister Rainey and Kaia Gerber. “Cara and Ashley have always experienced ups and downs before, but this is beautiful and well done. Their relationship is just coming to an end“, has completed this source. For the moment, neither Cara Delevingne nor Ashley Benson has not reacted to this new.

Ashley and Cara had been seen for the first time kissing each other at Heathrow airport, in London, in August 2018. They had formalized their relationship until months later, in June 2019. Cara Delevingne had posted a video of them kissing on Instagram, for their first anniversary to two. “It is just amazing to no longer be single, you must face the world with someone else (…) I don’t want to be so secret that people think that I am ashamed. But I’ve never been in a relationship where everything is so public,”, had entrusted the model It UK.

The hype of their history had also weakened Ashley Benson. “I have always kept my relationships private, it’s just better. It is hard, you can’t escape the media if the public wants to know”had detailed the actress Pretty Little Liars to People in August 2018.

The last public appearance of Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson goes back to the 26th of march last, for a simple outing to the supermarket. To recall, they met on the set of the film Her Smell, they share the bill. After engagement this summer in Saint-Tropez, they were married at a ceremony intimate in Las Vegas, on August 5, 2019, in front of an Elvis impersonator.