Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson brides ?

This is information revealed by the magazine ” People “. According to the american media, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson would betrothed on the 8th of July in Saint-Tropez. Of passage in the south of France to enjoy their holidays, the two young women would have celebrated this new stage of their relationship at the restaurant GiOiA of Jean-Roch. The evening then continued at the famous club, the VIP Room. Usually particularly discreet about their private life, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson would have been very complicit and would have embraced without restraint. Jean Roch has shared on her behalf Instagram a snapshot souvenir of the evening, where it appears alongside Cara Delevingne.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have not formalized their engagement

For the moment, the top model of the 26-year-old actress and 29-year-old have not announced their engagement. Last June 14, Cara Delevingne has put on Instagram his relationship with Ashley Benson via a video where she kisses him languidly as his companion.

The two stars have encountered a year ago on the filming of the movie ” Her Smell “, which will be released in French cinemas on July 17 next. They no longer quit since. A few days after having released his video on Instagram, Cara Delevingne has explained to the american channel ” E ! News ” that she had decided to formalise his romance with Ashley Benson to celebrate their love but also the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. “I don’t know, I did this because it is the month of pride and the Stonewall riots took place 50 years ago. And we celebrated our one year so why not ? “, she said. More in love than ever, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson no longer want to hide. We looked forward to the formalization of their engagement…