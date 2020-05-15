Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson formalize their relationship

The actress and model English Cara Delevingne, 26 years, and the american actress Ashley Benson, 29 years of age, have formalized during the month of pride on Instagram the couple.
Cara Delevingne has posted on his account Instagram followed by over 42 million people, a video in which she kisses her companion. The sequence is an excerpt of the movie Her Smellreleased last April (and planned for 17th July in France). Cara Delevingne has mentioned in his publication the name of Ashley Benson, who responded with hearts.
On Monday night, Cara Delevingne was announced at the TrevorLIVE New York Gala that she was “a woman very special in [sa] life”: “I think you all know who it is: thanks to her I learned to love me when I need them most.” Last march, the two actresses had already aired a snapshot of them twined together.