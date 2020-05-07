Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson : it is finished !

After two years, the beautiful love story between Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson would be complete. The dummy 27-year-old actress and 30-year-old would have broken in the month of April, according to multiple sources who have confirmed the information to the american magazine “People” : “Cara and Ashley have always experienced ups and downs before, but this is beautiful and well done this time (…) Their relationship is just arrival at the end of the race. “

Their relationship would have started in may 2018, on which date they were photographed for the first time, hand in hand, in the streets of New York. They, however, have not formalized their relationship before the month of June of the year 2019. Cara Delevingne had posted on his account Instagram a video of her kissing Ashley Benson. In an interview for the English edition of ” She “, the model told : “I don’t want to be so secret that people think that I am ashamed of anything. But I’ve never been in a relationship where things are completely public, or when I post pictures of someone else. “

Since the end of their relationship, Cara would have been able to count on her friends Kaia Gerber, Margaret and Rainy Qualley, with whom she has spent some time in spite of the containment.

During their love story, Ashley Benson is actually two tattoos in reference to his relationship with Cara Delevingne : a CD, but also the word “Squishy” tattooed on her hip and that would be a nickname for Cara. Hoping that she didn’t already regret…