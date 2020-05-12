Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson, live happy, live hidden

Although they have not (yet) confirmed their relationship, the model Cara Delevingne and actress Ashley Benson did leave.

The adage says it well, “to live happy, live hidden”. And it would seem that Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson wish to follow this saying to the letter. In a relationship for several months, the two young women roucoulent away from prying eyes. Seen kissing at the airport in London in the month of August, they have not confirmed their romance but multiply the cues and appearances together.

Inseparable at the Toronto Film Festival, they are also introduced at the same time in Paris to enjoy the Fashion Week. More recently, they have been spotted in the streets of New York. To avoid fuelling more rumours, Cara had also preferred to put on a mask in front of the face. But if in front of the photographers, the two stars will leave nothing to shine through, on Instagram they do not hesitate to comment on their respective photographs by leaving some sweet words.

Blooming

If Cara Delevingne has never hidden her bisexuality, Ashley Benson, she has always been very secretive about his love life. In a relationship with men so far, the actress of 28 years today would be perfectly happy with Cara. “This is the first girl with whom she goes out,” reveals a source close to the actress the magazine “Us Weekly“. “This romance with Cara, it was her first healthy relationship, and she finds that things are really simple with it.” For its part, the English model has gone to actress Michelle Rodriguez and the daughter of the king of pop, Paris Jackson, before falling under the charm of the star of the series “Pretty Little Liars”.