Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson meet to the best way to trolls who criticize their relationship

It’s been a while already that it is suspected that Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are a couple, but, according to us, they just confirm it!

After having played both in the film Her Smell, featuring Elisabeth Moss, they have spent a lot of time together.

Since then, the two stars have posted a couple of photos where they appear together, but never confirm anything.

Recently, a malicious person has posted on Instagram a video showing Cara Delevingne that hit the buttocks of a woman. It was a friend of Cara, and the video was a joke.

However, the trolls saw this as an opportunity to attack Cara and her relationship with Ashley.

Two users on Instagram have left comments where they recommend it to Ashley to save themselves from the Cara, which would have been “disrespectful” and “demonic”, recommending Ashley to find a man who could take care of it…

Ashley replied: “You should mind your business. Stop inventing things.”

For her part, Cara responded at greater length.

“You are disgusting! If you have a problem with true love, come and tell me in full face and not on Instagram. I am sincerely sorry for both of you, you are clearly unhappy and alone. Find yourself a hobby that doesn’t involve homophobia,” she writes.

She has a good reason! The most important thing is that she talked about her relationship with Ashley by using the words “true love” (“true love”). #omg

*To be full of inspiration beauty and fashion really not #basic, follow billie on Instagram and Facebook!