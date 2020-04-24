Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson : Out at the supermarket with their puppy

Cara Delevingne shows the example. In full pandemic Covid-19, many ignorant people abandon their pet. Some even cancel the adoption of a small ball of hair, in fear that it would transmit the virus to humans, which is completely false. The SPA and many other associations have already sounded the alarm.

Cara Delevingne announced on Instagram has become the host family of two adorable puppies, who appear to be belgian malinois, waiting for their adoption. “I keep these two beauties for the containment and you should too !“says the top model, by revealing their names, Bowie and Hendrix, a tribute to two musical geniuses disappeared. Ashley Benson has also made the pub for the adoption of these two puppies, brothers. “Look At Bowie ! He looks for a house and love to cuddle”, she wrote on Instagram, revealing a cute photo of the doggie.

With his wife Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne has not left the puppies with a durable, taking even shopping. On photos of the paparazzi, we see the use of masks by visiting the supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles, a puppy on the shoulder of the actress Pretty Little Liars.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne seem to be on a little cloud. They met on the filming of the movie Her Smell, with whom they share the poster, they are betrothed to Saint-Tropez this summer. He will not have had to wait a long time for their wedding since they were married in secret in Las Vegas. A ceremony been officiated by an Elvis impersonator, on August 5, 2019, just a month after their engagement.