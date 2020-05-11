Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson photographed in the process of offering… a piece of furniture SM (photos)

Cara Delevingne and Ahsley Benson was surprised by the paparazzi at the back of a shopping spree. The couple bought… a bench extreme sexual.

The two women have been photographed in the process of bringing this bench sexual to their home. All the two could not help but laugh, as you can see on the photos published by the british newspaper The Sun.

The box contained several images with very explicit, as well as the indication “designed ergonomically for better penetration“. It was also reported “Perfect for a punishment spanking“and “bondage with or without straps“. The equipment, which costs about 450 euros.

Cara Delevingne and Ahsley Benson have formalized their relationship in August of last year. They have been seen kissing each other at Heathrow airport. Rumors already circulating as early as April, when the two women had been photographed hand in hand.