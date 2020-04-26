Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson, time, intimate and sensual in a bathtub

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of his sweetheart Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne unveiled on Instagram a series of unpublished photos, including one showing the couple embracing in a bathtub.

Cara Delevingne is a woman who is proud and in love. Wednesday 18 December 2019, the top 27-year-old took over his account Instagram to celebrate a happy anniversary to his sweetheart, Ashley Benson. The actress celebrates its 30 years.

“Happy birthday @ashleybenson there are so many things I could say, but what I love and that I cherish the most is that I don’t need to do that because YOU KNOW and that’s all that counts. It is you and me, what I prefer. My safe place. You let me be corny, wild, you let me be free, safe, and curious about everything. I feel I’ve know you since forever and I am so proud to see you evolve into the woman that you have always dreamed to be. I love you more than words can say”, she writes. His words accompany a series of photos of the couple. On the second photograph in the slide show, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson are seen in a bathtub, kissing.

In couple since the spring of 2018, the two actresses have become inseparable and are living together in Los Angeles. Last July, rumors had established that they were betrothed. Something that has never been confirmed or denied by the principal concerned.

